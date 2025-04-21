CBEX Collapse: Dabiri Compares Victims To Irregular Migrants

Share

Following the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency platform, CBEX, which reportedly left thousands of Nigerians stranded and over ₦1.3 trillion in investor funds unaccounted for, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express outrage, blaming the incident on rising poverty and lack of economic opportunities in the country.

On X, some users called on President Bola Tinubu to address the root cause of such widespread desperation, arguing that the harsh economic realities under his administration have pushed citizens to seek risky and unregulated investment opportunities like CBEX.

In reaction to these sentiments, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stirred controversy with a scathing post.

She likened victims of the CBEX crypto crash to Nigerians who embark on irregular and dangerous migration journeys despite repeated warnings.

“Similar to those who go on dangerous migration journeys after multiple warnings !!!” Dabiri posted on her verified X handle.

However, her statement was met with criticism, with many accusing the NiDCOM boss of insensitivity and victim-blaming.

Critics argued that while warnings may have been issued, the government has not provided viable alternatives for economic survival, leaving many vulnerable to fraud and exploitation.

CBEX, which gained traction in late 2024 with promises of 100% profits within 30 days and attractive referral bonuses, has now been revealed as a suspected Ponzi scheme.

The platform vanished in early April 2025, leaving investors unable to withdraw funds.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has since launched a probe into the case in collaboration with the INTERPOL to track down the masterminds behind the scam.

This incident has once again exposed the regulatory gaps in Nigeria’s financial and cryptocurrency landscape and led to heated debates around youth unemployment, digital fraud, and the accountability of public officials.

