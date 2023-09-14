CBCN Wants Tribunal Petitions Concluded Before Swearing-In New Administrations

…forbid priests, consecrated persons from partisan politics

…says grave consequences await defaulters

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has stated the need for all election petitions to be concluded before new administrations are sworn into office.

Recall that several groups and individuals had advocated for an interim government to take over power from the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, to allow the election tribunal to conclude and pass judgement before the swearing-in and inauguration of anyone declared winner of the 2023 presidential election if different from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call was on the premise that there was a need for a level playing ground for all contestants, as well as a fair, transparent hearing and delivery of judgement free from any form of manipulation, intimidation and harassment.

A communique signed by President of the CBCN, Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji and Secretary of the CBCN, Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Donatus Ogun and made available to newsmen on Thursday, at the end of the Catholic Bishops’ second plenary meeting held in Abuja, noted that they were “many pitfalls and irregularities” around the 2023 general elections.

The communique partly reads: “As reported by many of our commissioned observers all over the country, there were threats, intimidation, violence, poor logistics, inducement, impunity, manipulation of results as well as lack of transparency.

“We fear that the effects of these irregularities may engender voter apathy and adversely affect the confidence of citizens in future elections. Nevertheless, we still encourage the electorate to always hope in God and not to despair in the exercise of their civic duties.

“We are pleased to note that many of the aggrieved persons opted to seek redress through the courts rather than inciting people to violence.

“As the judicial determination of the election petitions is ongoing, we continue to call on the tribunals and the courts to be fair, just and credible in their judgements. This will inspire confidence in the process and encourage every citizen to work for the common good. By so doing, the people will have more confidence in the electoral process.

“Furthermore, we urge civil societies to put more pressure on the government to initiate further reforms in which all election petitions would be determined before the swearing-in and inauguration of new administrations

According to the communique, the CBCN has forbidden all catholic priests and consecrated persons from participating in partisan politics, with a warning that grave consequences await any who disobey it’s law.

The clerics while noting the importance of politics to nation-building, however, urged Catholic faithfuls determined to build a more prosperous and better Nigeria, to make themselves available to serve by engaging actively in politics.

“Politics is inevitable in nation-building. It serves the purpose of harnessing human potential and structures for the organization and distribution of resources for the benefit of the people. We reaffirm the teaching of the Church to the effect that those with a talent for the difficult yet noble art of politics should prepare themselves for it and engage in political activity forgetting their own convenience.

“This teaching is addressed not only to Catholics but also to the political community at large. We observe that the attitudes, objectives, and behaviour of our political class at all levels are far from the ideal. To attain a better and stronger nation a radical change of heart among all politicians is urgently needed.

“We renew our call on our Catholic Lay Faithful with a talent for politics to make themselves available for this moral political duty. In this regard, we remind all the Clergy and Consecrated Persons that partisan political activities and holding of public offices are, by Church Law, primarily the roles reserved to the Lay Faithful.

“We the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, forbid the participation of our priests and consecrated persons in partisan politics. We, therefore, remind them that there are grave consequences should any of them disobey their Bishop or Superior on this matter.”

The Clerics who expressed worry that religion was sometimes used by certain persons to perpetrate evil and violence, called on Christians to embrace the true values and tenets of religion.

“Religion has had its share of negative impact on some nations, especially in multi-ethnic and diverse cultures. In our country, religion is sometimes unfortunately used as a tool and justification for violence, oppression, division and manipulation.

“It has been instrumentalized. We call for a return to the true value of religion as a positive force in rebuilding our nation.

“We invite all Christians, and indeed all people of goodwill, to be salt of the earth, in the quest for rebuilding our nation through political participation, contribution to sustainable development, promotion of the common good, social justice, the rule of law, and shunning primordial interests that inhibit peace and development of the society.”

Furthermore, the CBCN called for a reduction in the cost of governance, while raising concerns over the life of poverty, hunger, hardship and suffering further “aggravated by the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to the high cost of food items, transportation and meeting up with other essential needs. As if these are not enough, the hike in school fees has made it difficult for the children of the poor to continue their education.

“Based on past experience, we consider the resort to palliative measures as a treatment of the symptom rather than the cure for the disease. We, therefore, urge the government to address the fundamental defective structures that deepened inequality and poverty.

“We call on governments to provide the enabling environment for the creation of more jobs for our teeming unemployed youths. We equally encourage the government to put in place measures that will curb the persistence of theft of oil and other minerals.

“At the same time, we enjoin the government to radically review programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Youths. We equally advise the youth not to resort to violence and crime as a substitute for hard work.”