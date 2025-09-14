CBCN: Tinubu Urges Faith Leaders To Champion Interfaith Harmony

President Bola Tinubu has urged religious leaders in Nigeria to continue promoting interfaith harmony, denouncing violence, and working for reconciliation in communities affected by conflict.

The President made the appeal on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Tinubu said the role of faith leaders in shaping values and building trust among citizens could not be overemphasised, noting that religious organisations remained a vital bridge for peace, unity, and moral renewal in the country.

In a statement by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, the President commended Catholic Bishops and clerics across denominations for consistently promoting dialogue and tolerance despite Nigeria’s diversity.

According to him, genuine reconciliation and national cohesion could only be achieved when spiritual leaders continue to preach peace and discourage extremism, hatred, and divisive tendencies.

Tinubu assured the gathering that his administration was committed to addressing the root causes of insecurity and social unrest, including poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

“The Catholic Church has been a credible partner in the journey towards national renewal,” he said.

“Your investments in education, health, and social welfare often in remote and underserved communities speak louder than words. You have stood with the people in times of hardship, provided comfort in times of grief, and raised your voice against injustice and corruption.

“I encourage you to continue speaking truth to power, not only to government but to all sectors of society, while also offering constructive solutions that will help us collectively build a nation where integrity, hard work, and compassion are the hallmarks of public and private life.”

On the economy, the President explained that his administration had taken bold steps to stabilise the system despite inherited challenges. He highlighted measures such as the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the exchange rate, and efforts to curb leakages in public finances as part of reforms aimed at restoring confidence and building a sustainable foundation.

He acknowledged that the policies required short-term sacrifices but stressed that they were necessary to reposition Nigeria for long-term growth and prosperity.

Tinubu added that beyond stabilisation, the government was working to attract both local and foreign investments by creating an enabling environment for businesses. He pointed to ongoing reforms in agriculture, energy, and infrastructure as efforts to boost productivity, create jobs, and expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

“This administration came into office with a firm commitment to renew hope, strengthen our democratic institutions, and build a Nigeria that works for all,” he said.

“We recognise that good governance is not just about economic growth; it is about justice, fairness, transparency, accountability, and the dignity of every Nigerian.”