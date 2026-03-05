CBCN Names Ndagoso Visitor, Echema Prochancellor Of Veritas University

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has appointed the Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man’oso Ndagoso, as the new Visitor to Veritas University, Abuja, following his emergence as President of the Conference.

The announcement marks a significant leadership reshuffle at the Catholic Church-owned institution as the tenure of previous officers expired.

Ndagoso succeeds the Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucious Ugorji, who stepped down after completing a four-year tenure as CBCN President and Visitor to the university.

In a related development, the Bishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev. (Prof.) Augustine Echema, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university. He replaces the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, who also completed a fouryear term.