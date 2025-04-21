CBCN Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Legacy Of Justice, Dialogue, Compassion

Share

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a tireless advocate for the marginalised and a champion of social justice, whose leadership left an indelible mark on the Catholic Church and the world at large.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

He died at approximately 7:35 AM at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, Vatican City.

Announcing the passing of the pontiff, the President of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, said Pope Francis’ reign was distinguished by his deep commitment to the poor, his dedication to interfaith dialogue, and his vision of a more inclusive and compassionate global community.

In a statement issued by the National Director of Social Communications at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, the bishops noted that the Pope’s death marks the end of a transformative papacy that began on March 13, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

“Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, chose the name Francis upon his election in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi,” the statement recalled. “Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis distinguished himself by prioritising the welfare of the poor, promoting social justice, and advocating for the protection of our common home.”

The bishops also highlighted the Holy Father’s efforts to modernize and reform the Church, including his emphasis on synodality, his revisions to liturgical practices, and his commitment to transparency within Vatican governance.

In the realm of ecumenism and interfaith relations, Pope Francis was praised for fostering dialogue and understanding across religious divides, particularly through his outreach to Christian denominations and faith communities globally.

His 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si’, which called for urgent action on climate change and environmental stewardship, was cited as a milestone that reshaped global conversations about sustainable living and care for creation.

“Pope Francis was widely revered for his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to service,” the statement added. “His teachings and example will continue to guide and inspire millions of faithful and people of goodwill across the world.”

The bishops confirmed that the Pope’s funeral will follow the simplified rites outlined in the new liturgical text for papal funerals, which the Holy Father himself approved in April 2024. The service, reflecting his personal wishes, will be marked by solemnity and spiritual focus rather than grandeur.

Archbishop Ugorji called on Catholics in Nigeria and around the world, as well as people of goodwill, to pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul and for the continued unity and strength of the Catholic Church.

“May God grant Pope Francis eternal rest in His Kingdom. Amen,” the statement concluded.

