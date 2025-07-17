CBAAC Pays Tribute To Late Awujale Of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) has

expressed deepest sympathy and condolences following the passing of the culture icon, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the revered monarch and paramount ruler of the Ijebuland, died on Sunday at the age of 91, and was laid to rest on Monday at his private residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

CBAAC, in a condolence message signed by the Director-General, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, lauded the late Awujale of Ijebuland, noting that his “Leadership and contributions to the cultural heritage and development of the Ijebu Kingdom will be greatly missed.”

The statement reads in part: “May the family, the people of Ijebu, and the traditional council find solace in the legacy of his Majesty’s reign and the memories of his dedication to his people. May his passing bring comfort and peace to all who knew him.”