CBAAC, Partners Announce Selection, Launch Of Roots & Roofs: Pan-African Indigenous Skills Development Programme

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), in collaboration with the European Union Institutes of Culture (EUNIC), Nigeria Cluster members, including the Goethe-Institute, British Council, Embassies of Spain and Ireland, together with the National Troupe of Nigeria and the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS), University of Lagos has announced the selection and launch of the “Roots & Roofs:

Pan-African Indigenous Skills Development Programme (PAID).” The announcement was made at a Press Conference held on Tuesday, October 7, at Soto Gallery, Omo Osagie Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, highlighting its objectives and contribution to cultural development and cooperation across Africa.

The programme is funded by EUNIC and organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture (CBAAC), Goethe Institut in collaboration with the European Institutes of Culture (EUNIC), Nigeria Cluster, and other local partners, as part of the Spaces of Culture Programme of the European Union.

In attendance at the event include: Director-General of CBAAC, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie; Director, Goethe Institute/ President EUNIC, Nigeria Cluster, Dr. Nadine Siegert; Aduke Gomez, who represented the Embassy of the Republic of Ireland and other dignitaries The project is one of seven initiatives selected out of 36 applications across Africa to benefit from the 2025 Grant for Africa–Europe Partnership for Culture, under the framework of the Spaces of Culture Programme of the European Union.

The grant of £50,000, to be domiciled and administered by CBAAC and the Goethe-Institute Nigeria, will support the implementation of “Roots & Roofs: Pan-African Indigenous Skills Development Programme (PAID)”, themed around “African-Inspired Interior and Exterior Architecture.”

The programme is a groundbreaking initiative designed to safeguard and revitalize Africa’s indigenous architectural and artistic traditions while empowering a new generation of creative innovators through equitable Africa– Europe cultural partnerships.

“Roots and Roofs”, under the PAID Initiative of CBAAC, seeks to equip young Africans with hands-on training in indigenous architectural design thinking, sustainable practices, and cultural documentation, while exploring the dynamic relationship between built environments, performance, and storytelling.

Through workshops, apprenticeships, and community-based projects, participants will bridge ancestral wisdom with contemporary innovation to address pressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges.

According to the Steering Committee for the Project, “PAID embodies Africa’s vision of development rooted in its cultural identity.

It repositions indigenous knowledge as a driver of innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment, which are core to Nigeria’s Cultural Policy, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Over the next year, the programme will engage young Nigerians (aged 25–35) across the 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, focusing on inclusivity, gender balance, and regional diversity.

Participants will undergo intensive training in traditional architectural design thinking, storytelling, and digital innovation, culminating in communitybased projects that promote rural development, cultural entrepreneurship, and heritage preservation.

The PAID project also aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, contributing directly to national priorities on job creation and human capital development by transforming traditional knowledge into modern economic opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

By connecting African institutions with European counterparts, the project will also demonstrate a new model of Africa–Europe cultural partnership, one built on mutual respect, collaboration, and shared learning.