CBAAC, Ogidi Studios Rally Creative Professionals To Reshape Environments For Early Childhood Devt

How storytelling, culture, and media influence early childhood development and Nigeria’s future human capital was the focus of Creative Industries Coalition for Early Childhood Development in Lagos.

The convening of the coalition reflects a growing Nigerian-led effort to engage the creative industries as partners in shaping positive environments for young children and future generations.

It also underscores the role of creative professionals in shaping developmental outcomes beyond entertainment Organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) in collaboration with Ogidi Studios, and held on Saturday in Lagos, the dialogue highlights how storytelling, film, music, literature, and digital media influence caregiving practices, learning environments, values, and social norms that shape children’s development from the earliest years of life.

The convening explored how today’s creative industries can carry forward this legacy using modern media to support healthy development, learning, and positive social norms for Nigerian children. Participants highlighted growing recognition that strengthening early childhood development could play an important role in Nigeria’s future human capital and economic progress.

At a news conference to unveil the Creative Industries Convening, CBAAC and Ogidi Studios called on Nigeria’s creative industry to spearhead a shift in early childhood development norms. They highlighted the first five years as the foundation of the country’s future creative and economic power.

Speaking at the news conference, the Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs. Aisha Augie, said the initiative seeks to reimagine the young Nigerian and African child by mobilising film, music, storytelling, animation and digital media to influence how families and communities nurture children.

She explained that the ‘Creative Industries Coalition for Early Childhood Development’ would serve as a national platform to align creatives, policymakers, educators and investors around the early years of life. “We look at early childhood as the early years of birth to the period from conception through the first five years of life.

“During these years, more than 90 per cent of the brain development takes place, shaping how children grow, learn, relate to each other and engage with the world around them,” she said.

The CBAAC DG noted that children who experience good nutrition, healthcare, responsive caregiving and safe environments are more likely to thrive, making early childhood the early and most powerful stage of human capital development.

She also noted that Nigeria’s creative industries shaped culture, aspirations, and everyday behaviours at scale, influencing how society thinks about parenting, caregiving and childhood itself, stressing that repeated stereotypes in films and media could entrench harmful norms.

“All of you know about the wicked stepmother in all our Nollywood films. The more you watch them, the more you believe them,” she said. She decried the erosion of communal child-rearing values. “Before, when I was a child, if I did something wrong, my mother and father didn’t have to be there,” she said.

Responding to concerns about reaching grassroots communities, Augie emphasised that the initiative was not limited to digital platforms. She said that radio, theatre and community storytelling would be critical channels.

“The grassroots still watch our films,” she said. She decried the decline of childrenfocused programmes such as ‘Tales by Moonlight’, which once nurtured creativity and moral values. “We want to trigger and catalyse that level of educational support,” she said.

Augie urged content creators to selfreflect on the social impact of their works. She called for a broad coalition of creatives, educators, policymakers and investors to ensure that early childhood development became a shared national priority rather than a private family concern.

In his remarks, the Director of Research and Publications, CBAAC, Mr. Adesegun Dosumu, emphasised the civilisational dimension of the initiative. He underscored the need for Africa to safeguard its cultural identity while adapting to technological change.

“Whatever will become tomorrow, starts today,” Dosumu said, stressing that “investing in early childhood is the best for realising and achieving the goal of the Federal Government in terms of promoting a creative economy,” he said.

He described the formative years as the period when character formation takes place and cognitive skills are built upon, noting that many traditional skills and values were once transmitted naturally within families and communities.

Dosumu also noted that early exposure to culture and vocation could be harnessed within today’s technologydriven world. “Given changes that have happened, which must match with time, we believe that investing in children becomes very, very important,” he said.

Also speaking, Head of Legal, Ogidi Studios, Yemisi Falaye, highlighted the role of creative infrastructure in driving the coalition’s vision. “Ogidi Studios is a world-class creative facility that is designed to cater for music, film, animation and content creation,” she said, noting that some of the audio production for ‘Black Panther’ was recorded at the Lagos-based studio.

Falaye emphasised the power of animation in shaping young minds. “Usually, animation is the easiest way to reach a child. Children pick from what they see. Children grow with what they see,” she said. She assured that Ogidi Studio productions were family-friendly and aligned with nurturing positive values.

She added that the studio remained very conscious of shaping the civilised child using the entertainment industry. Early Childhood Development (ECD) refers to the period from pregnancy through the early years of life when brain development occurs most rapidly and foundations for health, learning, behaviour, and productivity are established.

Globally, there is growing recognition that experiences during the early years influence education outcomes, workforce readiness, and long term economic growth.

In Nigeria, early childhood development is gaining increasing attention as an important opportunity for strengthening human capital and supporting future generations.

The convening contributes to this emerging national conversation by exploring how creative industries can help shape the environments in which young children grow and learn.