CBAAC Mourns Passing Of Renowned Historian, Oyeweso

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Prof. Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, former Pro‑Chancellor and Chairman of Council at Obafemi Awolowo University.

In a statement signed by the Director‑General, Aisha Adamu Augie, the Centre described the late professor as a “distinguished African historian, proud CBAAC alumnus, and dedicated mentor,” whose scholarship and leadership inspired generations of scholars.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the academic community. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to guide us,” the statement added.

Prof. Oyeweso’s contributions to African historiography and higher education remain widely respected, and his mentorship has left a lasting impact on students, colleagues, and institutions across Nigeria.