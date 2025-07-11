CBAAC Mourns Late Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin

…says he was a true icon, custodian of culture

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has expressed grief over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The Centre described the late monarch as a true icon and custodian of the culture of his people.

It would be recalled that the reverred monarch died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, at the age of 90.

CBAAC, in a condolence letter dated July 8, commiserated with the Olubadan-in-Council, the Royal family and the entire Ibadan people, noting that throughout his short but impactful reign on the throne, the late Oba Olakulehin demonstrated unreserved commitment to the promotion and protection of the traditions of the Ibadan people.

Signed by the Director General of CBAAC, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, the letter was dated July 8, and addressed to the Olubadan-in-Council, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

The letter reads in part: “On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), I sincerely commiserate with the Olubadan-in-Council, the Royal family and the entire Ibadan people on the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olalere Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land, who transitioned to be with the ancestors on the 7th July, 2025.

“As an institution dedicated to the promotion of Black and African heritage and culture, we acknowledge the late Olubadan’s profound contributions to the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Yorubaland.”

The CBAAC DG noted that throughout his short but impactful reign on the throne, “he demonstrated unreserved commitment to the promotion and protection of the traditions of the Ibadan people.

“He was a true icon and custodian of the culture of his people, and we are confident that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations and the gatekeepers of our heritage and traditions.

“While praying that his soul rests in perfect peace, we beseech the Almighty God to grant the entire Olubadan-in-Council, the Royal Family and the good people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Once again, kindly accept our condolences.”