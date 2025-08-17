CBAAC Mourns Emir Of Zuru, Sani Sami

The Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, has expressed shock and sadness following the passing of the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reverred traditional ruler died on Saturday at the age of 81, in a London hospital after an illness.

Reacting to the sad news, the CBAAC DG, in a condolence message to the immediate family, Zuru Emirate Council, and the People of Kebbi State, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of the Emir of Zuru, retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami. On behalf of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), we extend our heartfelt condolences to you all.

” May Almighty Allah grant the late monarch eternal peace and comfort his family during this difficult time.”