CBAAC DG Pledges Support For 2nd Int’l Children Creative, Culture Festival

The Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, has pledged her organisation’s support for the 2nd International Children Creative and Culture Festival scheduled for Friday, September 27, at the Nigerian Tulip International College Hall in Abuja.

Augie said the festival provides a platform for young talents to express themselves and for their voices to be heard. She noted that CBAAC remains committed to promoting African cultural heritage and artistic innovation, stressing that the partnership with the festival is part of efforts to empower young creatives and celebrate Africa’s cultural diversity.

The International Children Creative and Culture Festival, a celebration of creativity and imagination, will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, fashion displays, music, and dance, highlighting Nigeria’s rich heritage.

“By supporting this festival, CBAAC is helping to nurture the next generation of artists and cultural ambassadors while showcasing African culture to a global audience,” Augie said.