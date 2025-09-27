CBA Foundation Hosts Conference To Empower Widows

TheChinwe-Bode Akinwande (CBA) Foundation is pleased to announce its upcomingconference themed; “Empowering Widows in Nigeria: Breaking the Cycle of Povertyand Vulnerability,” scheduled to be held on October 9, at Eko Hotel and Suites,Lagos.

The event isaimed at spotlighting the pressing challenges faced by underprivileged widowsacross the country.

The CBAFoundation is a registered not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to providinga beacon of hope for underprivileged widows and children, protecting andempowering them with the courage to build better lives.

Widows,particularly those from marginalised communities, frequently endure isolation,neglect, and systemic injustice.

The CBAFoundation Conference will provide a platform for meaningful conversations thatilluminate these realities and explore empowerment strategies such as skillacquisition, microfinance, impact investing, and advocacy.

Speakingabout the conference, the founder of the CBA Foundation, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande,stated: “Widows are often exploited, largely because they are vulnerable.

“Our missionis to empower them through strategic partnerships and capacity-buildinginitiatives, amplifying their voices and strengthening their positions in society.

“With thisconference, we are creating a platform for stakeholders to share theirexperiences on these issues, proffer solutions to them and drive everyone tocommit to implementing the solutions.”

Theconference will feature a keynote address by Amina Oyagbola, Founder of Womenin Successful Careers (WISCAR), and a plenary session moderated by HansatuAdegbite, Executive Director of Women in Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

The eventwill also include interactive discussions, success stories from impact-drivenprogrammes, and a call to action for attendees to engage in meaningful supportfor widows across the country.

It willbring together stakeholders from civil society, government, academia, and theprivate sector to share experiences, successes, and policy recommendations tobuild a more supportive environment for widows.

Since itsofficial launch in 2015, the CBA Foundation has impacted over 10,000 widowswith women empowerment/capacity building projects.

It hasprovided support for over 17000 widows with health intervention support, fooddistribution, business start-up assistance, clothing, and one-on-onecounseling.

TheFoundation has also supported over 100 underprivileged children with tuitionfees and skill acquisition training.