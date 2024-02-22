Cavista Holdings Embark On Aggressive Farming In Ekiti To End Food Crisis

…as US Pledges collaboration

In view of the various challenges ranging from security, hunger to poverty affecting the country, Cavista Holdings has embarked on massive farming in Ekiti State to curtail the menace that is making the lives unbearable to the people in the state.

The Cavista Agro-Allied investment programme under the aegis of ‘Agbeyewa’ is located at Ipao–Ekiti in Ajoni Local Council Development Area, (LCDA) of the state.

This is just as the United States of America, (USA) expressed its readiness to collaborate with Cavista on the success of the Agric programme for the benefit of the state and the entire nation on food security.

The US disclosed this yesterday through its team from the American Embassy, Abuja led by the Charge d’Affaires, David Greene during a visit and inspection tour to the farm.

The Chairman of Cavista Holdings, Mr John Olajide while speaking with journalists at the farm explained that Agbeyewa farm was conceptualized to uphold the value and transform the life of Ekiti people and Nigerians at large.

“The three reasons why we are investing in Ekiti state is job, job and job, to create more opportunities for a lot of people, we have been on maize, yam and cassava that can help farmers, local farmers improve the year, we are given the seedlings to the farmers to improve their life, we also have an agro program where typical farmers can do one or two hectares with the support from Agbeyewa farm, they can even do up to ten hectares and they make a better year.

“ Another important thing is that farmers always struggle for access to the market, so we are working on the early stages of cassava revolution project, public partnership with the state government ,where we get at least 100,000 hectares of cassava cultivated in the state and the good news is that all that cassava that is cultivated, everything that a hardworking Ekiti farmers do, they have a ready market, we will buy everything so that Ekiti farmers can create wealth, it’s an adage that farmers are the kings, in Ekiti state we shall bring the adage to reality.

“ Economic investment job opportunity is the key to addressing insecurity. over 400 people are working on the farm on a daily basis and thousands of people are working on this farm we are going to employ tens of thousands more, and we don’t have to employ all of them, they can work on their own, and grow wealth as I said earlier that everything they produce we will buy”.

On his part the US Charge ‘De Affairs, Greenee who described the ‘Agbeyewa’ as an ‘ amazing farm’, that demonstrates the capability of the founder said “We are all aware of the food security system and that Agriculture in Nigeria is a primary potential, with the practice and investment like this, a lot of Nigeria would be committed. In the sector, of course, I can’t tell exactly what we might do in the future with the farm, we get investment in dairy farms, the cocoa production.

“USAID in the future, if possible will work with Nigeria producers if possible will collaborate with the World Bank and others on Agriculture and this kind of investment. In Economic innovation, we need to all work together to receive more of a Nigeria to benefit Nigerians and also help Nigeria’s lives, increase export rate and generate a robust economy given the potential that Agriculture represents, with how the harvest of cassava, yam and maize can work and be helpful. The benefit will change the life of the people.”

The state commissioner for Agriculture, Ebenezer Boluwade expressed the readiness of the government to partner with private people on development processes. He stated that:

‘The Chairman of the investment has said a lot about partnership and that’s what we are doing, we are signing up PPP programme for them to make it easy for our farmers, we have seen what they have here, so we can replicate it anywhere within the state. The practice and the already guaranteed market are there, so what are we looking for?

” The Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration is clearing land for cluster farming, we are not taking over the land of any community, but we are making it more productive. All the necessary infrastructures are in place to curtail any form of security challenges,” the commissioner said.