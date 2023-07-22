Cavista Holdings Commits To Transform Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort

Years back, the renowned Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in Ikogosi town, Ekiti State, was left for dead, as the resort was abandoned and left in the lurch. But fast forward to 2022 when Cavista Holdings through one of its subsidiary, Glocient Hospitality, was signed on as the new managers of the resort. Under one year they have worked their magic, revived and upgraded the resort.

Even though it is still at the stage of soft opening, however, it has continued to garner rave reviews and patronage. The latest being the award bestowed on it by the organisers of Hotel Managers Conference and Awards. The resort clinched the Best Resort in Nigeria award at the ceremony recently held in Owerri, Imo State capital city.It is a testimonial of the resourcefulness and commitment of the new managers of the resort in taking the resort to a greater height in Nigerian hospitality space.

The Executive Director of Cavista Holdings, Mr. Dele Odufuye and his team, are elated by this development. They crowed about their dream of surpassing the glorious past of the resort in the coming months at a re- cent media event. According to Odufuye, it took a lot of efforts to transform the resort within few months from its abandoned stage to what it is has become today, enjoying healthy patronage from guests from within and outside the country.

He spoke glowingly about the mission of his holdings and why they decided to invest in the resort. “At Cavista Holdings, we are driven by the belief that business should be a force for good. Our primary focus is on investing in the world’s most underserved regions, where we strive to bring together capital, expertise, and partnerships to unlock opportunities, create value, and transform lives,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘our investment strategy is centred on promoting economic development, job creation, and improving communities around the world, especially in Nigeria. To this end, we have diversified our portfolio across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, hospitality, mining and technology to advance our mission. ‘‘Today, we are active in Agriculture through Agbeyewa Farms, located in the heart of Ekiti State.

We are in the hospitality business through Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti State which recently won the Best Holiday Resort in Nigeria at the just concluded Hotel Managers Conference held in Owerri, Imo State last weekend. Ikogosi is managed by our subsidiary – Glocient Hospitality Limited. ‘‘We are also active in Technology through Cavista Tech and Pay- Zeep, our financial technology product that is set to take over the market soon.’’

For the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, managers of the resort, Mr. Sharafa Lanre Balogun, “When we took over the resort, you couldn’t even walk round the resort. It was overgrown by weeds; the place was very uninhabitable. In three weeks, we made the re-sort habitable. Cavista Holdings under its chairman, Mr. John Olajide, has invested massively in the resort. ‘‘We have been able to transform the lives of the people around Ikogosi.

We inherited some personnel, we upgraded them. We started taking in our first guest on December 26, 2022. When the then governor visit- ed us, he didn’t believe what he saw. He also spoke on the different stages the transformation has undergone, noting, ‘‘there is what is called pre-opening in hospitality. There is construction phase, there is pre-opening phase, and there is opening. So, we are doing the pre-opening phase and the construction phase.

By February this year, we have completed 30 rooms. ‘‘These 30 rooms we started opening to guests. The requests that we have been getting, the feedback is way beyond what we expected. Also, the Ikogosi Resort is the only cold and warm spring water re- sort in the world. It is a privilege for us to be custodians of the resort.” According to the resort’s general manager, the resort is enjoying about 65 per cent occupancy rate.

This, he said, is a testament to the acceptance and appreciation of the work that Glocient Hospitality is putting into reviving the resort. Balogun said his group intends to transform Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort into a world class hospitality offering. While Odufuye, stressed that in addition to enjoying the nature and healthy ambiance of the resort, the managers would promote agro-tourism where everything that would be served at the resort will be grown from the resort’s farm.

“Our guests would have the opportunity of seeing vegetables and other ingredients for their meals sourced directly from our farms. They will not only enjoy the healthy ambience but also healthy meals sourced from our farm,’’ he said. The Chairman of the group is Niyi John Olajide, an entrepreneur, investor, care at home innovator, civic leader, global community builder and Philanthropist. He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxess, the leading global home healthcare technology company headquattered in Dallas, Texas.