Caverton-Sponsored Trainees Graduate From CCAA, Get a Certificate In Aircraft Maintenance

The Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), with the support of Caverton, issued Certificates of Competence in Aircraft Maintenance and Recycling (CAMRA 2024) to the first batch of 14 students who started their training on November 14, 2022.

The training, which lasted 10 months, was conducted by the CCAA Training School jointly with the National Advanced School of Engineering in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The CAMRA Training, which is the result of the partnership between the University of Yaounde and the CCAA, is designed to meet industry and authorities’ demand for Aviation Managers responsible for Aircraft Maintenance, Continuing Airworthiness management and Aircraft Recycling in compliance with Safety and Environmental Protection Standards.

During the training, four of the trainees had their three-month Internship in Caverton Helicopters Ikeja, Lagos while two were stationed at Caverton Aviation in Douala, Cameroon.

At the graduation ceremony was Cameroon’s Honourable Minister of Transport Mr Jean Ernest NGALLE NOBEHE, Director-General CCAA, Mrs Assoumou Koki and other top dignitaries in the Aviation sector of Cameroon as well as the private sector. Two of the sponsored trainees will also be employed by Caverton Helicopters.

Representing Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG) was the Group CEO, Mr Olabode Makanjuola alongside the Group Chief Operating Officer, (COSG) Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola and other top management staff. The highlight of the occasion was the issuing of certificates to the graduating students. After the event, there was a group photograph session followed by a cocktail for guests alongside the presentation of souvenirs by Caverton Group PLC (COSG).

Through its impressive exploits in aviation over the years, Caverton has constantly placed Nigeria on the global map as the largest indigenous aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa. Recently, Caverton acquired a new helicopter, Bell 429 for its offshore operations in Cameroon, which was the first helicopter type to operate in the West African oil and gas market.

And its support in training Africans under its wings no doubt is adding value to the economy and human capacity building on the continent.

Caption: R-L: Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG), Mr Olabode Makanjuola; Cameroon’s Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr Jean Ernest NGALLE NOBEHE; Graduating student, Mr Fred Ulrich MOUNGON; Director General, Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), Mrs Assoumou Koki; Cameroon Minister of State, Ministry of Higher Education, Professor Jacques FAME NDONGO and Graduating Student, Mr Steve Dzikou FOGUEM during the presentation of certificates to Caverton-sponsored trainees by the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) in Yaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday.