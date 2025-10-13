Caverton Names CCO

Caverton Marine Limited, the shipping subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group, has appointed former Euronav London General Manager, Pauline Sessou-Diop as chief commercial officer.

According to a statement from the company, Sessou-Diop, who will be based in London would lead the firm’s commercial and business development strategy, with a particular focus on eco-efficient fleet expansion across oil, gas, and bulk marine transportation.

Her role will also emphasise strengthening Caverton’s footprint in the West African market. It noted that the deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream sector and the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act had created op- portunities for increased domestic and foreign private sector investments.

Sessou-Diop studied in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. She obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in international business from Neoma Business School in France, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in European business studies from the University of Lincoln in Hull, UK.

Also, she obtained an advanced diploma in ship sale and purchase and shipping business from the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, where she is a member.

At Caverton Marine, her responsibilities would include identifying potential markets, evaluating expansion options, and negotiating strategic alliances and acquisitions. She will also represent Caverton in Unity Shipping Worldwide, a joint venture between Caverton, Stena Bulk, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.