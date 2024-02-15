Caverton Excited As Trainees Receive Certificates In Helicopter Landing Operations

A leading aviation and logistics company, Caverton Helicopters, has presented certificates to those who successfully completed a one-year Helicopter Landing Officers (HLOs) training programme it sponsored in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

At the Training Close-Out event held at the Caverton Helicopters Training Centre, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport office today, February 15, 2024, representatives of the NCDMB, Mr. Muhammed Ahmed, in his opening remarks, appreciated Caverton Helicopters for the brilliant impact of the training on the candidates. According to him, they “are now clearly professionals to compete anywhere in the world.”

Speaking further, he said: “We know that Caverton takes full responsibility when it comes to training people. The whole idea of training is to close gaps in the oil and gas and other sectors including the aviation industry.”

The NCDMB official further lauded Caverton for its commitment to quality training, while promising to take the report of what he witnessed, especially regarding the experiences shared by the successful graduates, back to the Board.

Advising the graduands, Ahmed said he can say boldly that the Board is clearly impressed by what Caverton has done with the trainees. “And to the trainees, I want to say that Caverton is an international brand. You should be able to sell yourselves to industries internationally and the sky will be your limit,” the manager representing the NCDMB stated.

To qualify for the training, he added: “What you need to do is to register on the Board’s Logic JQS portal as a Nigerian. The portal address is www.ncdmb.gov.ng.

“Currently, we have over a hundred thousand Nigerian graduates and non-graduates registered under the database of the NCDMB. It is from that database that we pull Nigerians from, to have a selection test. They go through rigorous test and the ones that make the cut-off point of the different trainings are chosen for trainings like this.”

In his remarks, Managing Director of Caverton Helicopters, Captain Ibrahim Bello, recalled the excitement that the creation of NCDMB by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan generated, the latest result of which saw the graduands being presented with certificates during Thursday’s event.

“Also speaking, Caverton’s Director of Corporate Services, Mr Ayodele Omueti, expressed delight that the trainees proved themselves worthy during the one year spent working at the impressive facility. He added it was heartwarming that the NCDMB already has the newly-trained candidates as worthy replacements for members of staff belonging to his generation.

“You have the opportunity to work anywhere, especially in the oil and gas and aviation sectors. We have done our part, NCDMB has done its part, it is now for you to do your own part. The sky will be the limit and I wish you the best of luck as you end your training with us,” he said.

Highlights of the event also saw the trainees sharing experiences gathered during the one-year programme along with the presentation of certificates to them.

“The graduands are Stephen Paul Abah, Itoro Solomon, Jeremiah Adesenla-Ojo Muhammad Nura Adam and Muhammad Usman.

Speaking to the press on behalf of fellow graduands, Muhammad Usman, who described the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) as a human capital development and capacity building agency of government, said he and his mates got to Caverton at the instance of the Board, for the training as Helicopter Landing Officers (HLOs).

At the core of the training, Usman said: “We were trained as HLOs, that is Helicopter Landing Officers. We were trained on how to take care of the helicopter after landing, to park, board passengers and all the safety procedures related to it.

“We were also trained on how to marshall aircraft with the signs, to communicate with the pilot and all of that. I have many things to say about the wonderful training but only a few can be shared here.”

Caverton Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) is a state-of-the-art facility providing world-class Technical support maintenance, repair and overall services for aircraft.

“It provides the required support and services to fix wing and rotary wing plus visiting business jets. It also extends its technical services to Third-party aviation companies for all aircraft maintenance-related support activities covering a wide range of aircraft engine types.