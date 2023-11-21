Caverton Can Become Hub For Aircraft Maintenance In Africa – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has commended the management of Caverton Helicopters for the vision and foresight in setting up the state-of-the-art facility on aircraft maintenance in the country, thereby promoting economic growth and developing human capital.

The minister made this commendation during the facility tour of Caverton Helicopters’ Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility situated inside the expansive premises of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, lkeja Lagos, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Minister of Defence, the second minister to visit Caverton within a month, said he was impressed by the visionary idea and achievements of the company.

He said: “Our dream in the Ministry of Defence is to produce all the equipment that we need for defence in Nigeria and, here at Caverton, I have seen proofs of assurance that we can partner to do it. I assure you that you have what it takes to produce what we need and we will partner.”

“We are working tirelessly to make sure that in the next four years, most of the equipment we go abroad to buy will be produced locally. And from what I have seen here at this facility, we can partner in areas of air assets,” the minister added, heaping praise on Caverton Helicopters.

On ground to receive the minister on Tuesday were the Chairman, Caverton Helicopters, Mallam Bello Gwandu; Chairman of Caverton Marine, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun; Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG), Mr. Olabode Makanjuola and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola and other top management staff.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana said: “While we were on the tour of the facility, my Honourable Minister said to me in Hausa: ‘Seeing is believing’. He came to Lagos to see what is on ground, especially at Caverton” in getting set for the Military Industrial Complex take-off.

“He came, he saw and he is impressed by what he saw. He is a talk-and-do minister and will be ready to work especially with you.”

In his welcome address, the CEO, Olabode Makanjuola, described the day of the visit as special because due to the honour of “hosting a very distinguished guest in the person of the Honourable Minister of Defence for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (MON), Sardauna Ringim and Walin Jahun.”

Makanjuola told his guests about Caverton Offshore Support Group, which he said will be a listed company on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. According to him, the group “takes great pride in being the leading offshore support logistics company in Nigeria” along with subsidiaries like Caverton Marine and Caverton Helicopters equally positioned as leaders in their respective fields.

“Caverton Marine started out in 1999 as a vessel owner, operator and recently diversified into designing and building GRP boats, ranging from passenger ferries to security boats. Caverton Helicopters Limited is the largest indigenous aviation logistics support company in Nigeria, with over 2 decades of experience providing rotary and fixed-wing services to the oil and gas industry. We currently operate a mixed fleet of aircraft across multiple locations in Nigeria and West Africa,” Makanjuola stated.

One of the key achievements of the company, he added, is the establishment of the MRO Facility which he described as the only world-class facility in sub-Sahara Africa.

“This facility has allowed us to deliver light and heavy maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to our clients. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to serve the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, and other government agencies, ensuring the safety and reliability of their aircraft.

“Furthermore, our Training Centre houses the first-ever full reality AW-139 simulator, as well as a to-be-commissioned AW-109 simulator. These simulators enable us to provide comprehensive and realistic training to our pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

We hope that the Honourable Minister will have a memorable and enlightening experience during his planned first flight in the AW 139 simulator. He also stated the company’s landmark achievements.

“Our success at Caverton is built on the pillars of innovation, professionalism, safety and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. We are proud of our achievements and the positive impact we have made in the Nigerian aviation and maritime sectors,” the CEO added.