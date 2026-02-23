Caveat Emptor: Ado Bayero Mall Not For Sale –Mgt

The management and owners of Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, has debunked reports making the rounds that the Mall is up for sale, warning rumour mongers to stay away from peddling fake reports.

Specifically, it categorically stated that the report was not only misleading, but untrue. In a statement signed by David Okpanachi, the general manager, on behalf of the management of the Mall, it was stated that it (the management ) has not appointed any agent or representative to market the Mall.

The statement added: “It has come to our attention that unauthorised online communications are circulating, suggesting that the mall is being offered for sale. “These claims are false.

The owners have not appointed any agent or representative to market the mall, and no discussions or negotiations regarding a sale are underway.”

Okpanachi added that Ado Bayero Mall remains a key retail destination on Zoo Road, Kano, “operating optimally and serving the shopping, leisure and lifestyle needs of residents and visitors.