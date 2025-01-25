Caution Obasa Against Inciting Comments, Activist Tells APC

Share

A civil and political rights activist, Dr Wale Ajewunmi, has warned former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to abstain from making comments and actions that can cause unrest in the State.

He also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to caution the former Speaker against making inciting utterances that could harm the peace enjoyed in the state.

Dr Ajewunmi made these remarks on Saturday in reaction to Obasa’s declaration that he remains the Speaker of Lagos despite his removal by 32 of his colleagues.

Obasa, who earlier received his supporters upon his arrival from Abuja, claimed that his removal did not follow due process. He also said Nigerians would know his next line of action in the coming days.

However, Ajewunmi warned that Obasa should not allow himself to be used by those urging him to self-destruction.

According to the activist, the removal of a Speaker is not the same as the impeachment of a governor.

“If he wants to compare himself with the position of the governor, then he has not been advised well,” he said.

Quoting the constitution, he added: According to section 92 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly shall vacate his office if he is removed from office by a resolution of House of Assembly by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the House.

“The former Speaker claimed that the House/members did not follow due process in his removal as he was not in the House at the time of his removal like Hon. Jokotola Pelumi and Adefunmilayo Tejuisho.

“This claim is baseless as it is not a constitutional requirement for any officer to be in his office, on the floor or within the premises of the House at the time of his removal.

“For further clarification, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Farouk Oshodi, presided at the sitting at the time Hon. Pelumi was removed as Speaker, and Hon. Pelumi was not in the chamber. In fact, the Speaker does not have to be in the House at all to be properly removed.

“The House has the liberty to change its leadership as it so desires anytime with the only precondition that it meets the two-thirds majority of members present voting for the removal of the Speaker,” he said.

He added that in the video that circulated after the removal of Obasa, the word ‘impeachment’ was not used by the lawmaker who moved the motion or the one who seconded it.

“Obasa should know that his removal is constitutional and absolutely valid. What I expected him to have done was to appreciate everyone including his colleagues, not grandstanding or positioning for a fight,” he added.

