Caution Ataoja Against Communal Crisis In Osun, Aragbiji Tells Tinubu, Adeleke

Residents of Iragbiji, Headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, against plots to cause a communal clash between Iragbiji and Osogbo because of his expansionist tendencies.

Iragbiji residents also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Department of State Security Service (DSS) and Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, State Council of Obas and well-meaning Nigerians on the need to caution the monarch.

Residents of the ancient town said that Ataoja of Osogbo should know that the boundary between the two communities remains Omu River, noting that any attempt to pervert this fact may lead to communal crisis which no one is praying to happen.

Addressing a press conference in his palace, on Thursday, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi said people of the ancient town are peace-loving, urging Ataoja not to push their patience beyond limits.

Aragbiji said: “It is right to alert His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Inspector General of Police, the Department Of State Security Service, His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the state Council of Obas, all well-meaning Nigerians on the expansionist tendencies of Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, the Ataoja of Osogbo.

“On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, an announcement was made on a private Radio station in Osogbo where the Ataoja laid claim to the land between Omu River which is our common boundary and Boredun which is an Ilase Community on the right and Iragbiji Community on the left on Osogbo/Ibokun road.

“It is necessary to state that the boundary between Iragbiji and Osogbo had been settled since 1905.

“Appeals against the 1905 decision as well as Administrative inquiries all attest to the authenticity of River Omu as the boundary between Iragbiji and Osogbo. In 2022, Oba Oyetunji whipped up political sentiments laying spurious claims to Iragbijiland.

“Osogbo Community even took the matter to the State Boundary Commission, which eventually concurred with the earlier established Omu River Boundary.

“The Boundary Commission communicated to the Aragbiji and the Ataoja their findings. Since then, peace has returned to the area until few days when the Ataoja started a fresh threat to the existing peace.

“I feel strongly that the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, rather than subtle mitigation of the people against Iragbiji through Radio announcement, should have approached the law courts If he has any iota of the claim.

“The boundary between Osogbo and Iragbiji remains Omu River. No amount of intimidation, harassment or threat will allow the people of Iragbiji to leave any part of our Land to the Ataoja of Osogbo who is on an expansionist mission.

“Iragbiji people are peace-loving and have been responding to the Ataoja of Osogbo’s constant unprovoked attacks with a calm disposition. However, I hope the Ataoja of Osogbo will not push our patience beyond limits.