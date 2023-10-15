Cause Of Blackout In Some Parts In Aba Identified, Repaired – DisCo

Residents of Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, who have not had an electricity supply for some days now, have been urged to be patient, as the cause of the blackout has been identified and repaired.

Consequently, the affected areas like Saint Micheal’s Road, Hospital Road and adjoining streets, some parts of Aba-Owerri Road, GRA and Eziama axis will be restored soonest.

An investigation by New Telegraph revealed that a breaker at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), at the TCN-Switch-Yard in Eziukwu Aba, from where Aba Power supplies electricity to the affected areas got burnt.

Our correspondent gathered that the problem the breaker had was what resulted in the blackout experienced in all those parts of Aba listed above which are mainly within the Metropolis and the Industrial hub in Eziama.

An impeccable source, at the TCN who preferred anonymity told our correspondent that the feeder has been fixed and that electricity will soon be restored in the affected areas.

“This is a value chain, we are not running a perfect system, and so we will continue to have challenges, but what matters is how much effort we put in to resolve the challenge.

“The feeder we are talking about has been restored. We don’t have any issues with Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE).

“We are working in harmony with them to make sure that we supply power to APLE and for them to feed their customers and we have been doing that diligently.

“This is a technical fault, which can occur without notice and such issues will certainly be resolved like we have resolved this one now,” the source said.

Engineer Canice Obi, Chief Operations Officer (COO), APLE, when approached by New Telegraph confirmed that the feeder that has been out for about a week has been restored.

Obi thanked Aba residents for their understanding and promised that APLE and TCN would continue to work in harmony to provide efficient and effective service to residents.

“The breaker and other equipment that supplies power to some parts of Aba city centre, Aba Owerri Road, GRA and Eziama axis of Aba metropolis got bad, but the TCN has fixed it,” he said.

He said that it took a long to fix because the TCN, Aba, didn’t have the equipment in the store and so requested a supply, which was transported to them.

Obi revealed that the TCN is currently working on a project to extend the transmission switch to provide an alternative, should such a fault occur in future.

He said, “To boost the new transmission switch, they have already installed a 75kva transformer, the biggest in the station, just for that purpose.

“So, if that switch yard is extended, we will have more space and an alternative would be provided to enable us to switch to another feeder, when this kind of fault occurs.”