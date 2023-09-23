Caucasian Lady Pays Tribute To Mohbad With Permanent Tattoo (Video)

A Caucasian lady has sparked reactions on social media as she honours the late singer, Mohbad with a permanent tattoo on the nape of her neck.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

However, a great outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers worldwide has trailed the demise of the late Afrobeats singer.

While many of his Nigerian fans have held a candle night and peace walk to honour his memory, other fans across the countries have also paid tribute to the late talent singer.

On Friday, Mohbad was displayed on Times Square’s billboard in New York to pay tribute to the falling legend.

As fans abroad are celebrating him, a caucasian lady tattooed his nickname ‘Imole’ on the nape of her neck.

