Catholics Mark Pope’s 12th Anniversary With Prayers For His Recovery

Catholics around the world are marking the 12th anniversary of Pope Francis’s election as pontiff by praying for his recovery. Francis, who was elected on March 13, 2013, has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital for almost a month.

He is being treated for double pneumonia and other infections, and has suffered several respiratory crises, which raised concerns about his survival.

Latest bulletins from the Vatican have said the 88-yearold is stable after a chest X-ray confirmed “improvements” in his condition in recent days, reports the BBC.

But they said his condition was still complex and that he required further hospital treatment. It is not clear when he will be allowed to leave.

“The clinical condition of the Holy Father has remained stable in the context of an overall complex medical picture,” according to a statement published by Vatican News.

