Catholic Vicar Urges Christians To Trust In Christ

The Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Kano, Rev. Father Michael Adegbola, has called on Christian faithful to turn away from darkness, embrace Jesus Christ, and become shining lights in a world grappling with evil, injustice, and uncertainty.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Adegbola spoke while delivering his charge during the morning Mass at the Catholic Church on Thursday in Kano.

Adegbola acknowledged that the world was overwhelmed by “tyranny of evil, injustice, and various forms of darkness” affecting families, communities, and nations.

He urged the believers to fear not and place their trust in Jesus Christ as their defender and source of hope, saying that anchoring one’s life on Christ remained the surest path to peace, love, and victory over darkness.

The Vicar General prayed for Nigeria, asking God to sustain the nation amid challenges and restore hope to the people.

Some worshippers, including Joshua Musa and Theresa Samuel, expressed gratitude for the gift of life and the opportunity to celebrate Christmas, calling on Nigerians to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence and unity