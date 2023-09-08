Catholic Seminarian Burn To Death In Kaduna

In the late hours of Thursday, some bandits broke into St. Raphael Parish in Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese in Southern Kaduna, and burned down the parish house of a seminarian named Na’aman Danlami.

It was discovered that while some priests managed to flee during the tragedy, seminarian Danlami was trapped in the blaze.

New Telegraph gathered his remains have been deposited in the mortuary in the area.

However, neither the state government nor the Kaduna State Police Command have provided an official confirmation as of the time of filing this report.

The incident was, however, confirmed to our correspondent over the phone by Rev. John Hayab, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State.

Hayab remarked, “It is terribly terrible that killings and this kind of cruelty are still occurring.

Details later…