Catholic Secretariat Pays Tribute To Pope Francis

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away peacefully on Easter Monday.

Secretary-General of the CAN, Michael Banjo in a tribute to the late Pope, described him as a shepherd defined by humility, courage, and a steadfast commitment to the marginalised.

He said: “Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, Pope Francis made history as the first Jesuit pope and the first pontiff from the Americas. Since his election on 13 March 2013, he became known for championing themes such as mercy, social justice, care for the environment, and inclusivity throughout his papacy.

“He was especially noted for his compassion toward migrants and refugees, as well as his efforts to make the Church more synodal and participatory.”

According to the CSN, Pope Francis during his reign, was devoted to fostering kindness, human fraternity, and interfaith dialogue, with the aim of building peace and promoting mutual understanding among people of different faiths and backgrounds

In honour of the late pontiff, the CSN has urged diocesan bishops across Nigeria to organise Eucharistic celebrations for the repose of his soul.

Additionally, all Catholics have been encouraged to offer prayers for him during the Divine Mercy devotion at 3:00 p.m. daily.

“During this period of interregnum, the Church has directed that references to the Pope be omitted from the Eucharistic Prayer at Mass, in line with liturgical norms.

“May the soul of Pope Francis and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

