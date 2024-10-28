Catholic Reverend Father In Auchi Abducted By Gunmen

Share

The catholic diocese of Auchi on Monday disclosed that the rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Reverend Father Thomas Oyode was abducted on Sunday evening.

According to the diocese it has lodged an official report, seeking the assistance of law enfocement agencies in securing the release of father Oyode.

A press release issued by the Director of Communications of the diocese, Reverend Father Peter Egielewa disclosed that priests and seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivhianokpodi, were observing their evening prayers and benediction on Sunday evening when they were attacked by gunmen around 7 PM. catholic

READ ALSO

The attackers reportedly abducted Oyode and led him into the bush.

According to the diocese, the vice-rector and all the seminarians have been accounted for and have been relocated for safety purposes

Furthermore, the diocese said it has, not had any communication with the abductors of Father Oyode.

Share

Please follow and like us: