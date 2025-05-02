Catholic Priests Protest Insecurity In Imo

Share

The Owerri Archdiocesan Priests’ Association has raised the alarm over the escalating security crisis in Imo State, describing the region as “under siege” by kidnappers, violent herdsmen and other criminal elements.

This is also as the clergymen embarked on a prayer procession within and around the Maria Assumpta Cathedral. In a strongly worded communiqué signed by Rev. Fr. Chijioke Ekeada, the priests accused the government and security agencies of failing to protect citizens, alleging complicity in the face of unchecked terror.

Citing Vatican II’s teachings on solidarity with the suffering, the clergy highlighted the rampant kidnappings, abductions for organ harvesting, and violent farm invasions plaguing Imo and broader Igboland.

Over the past decade (2015– 2025), more than 50 clergy and religious figures have been either kidnapped or killed, with Okigwe Diocese alone recording 47 priest victims.

Two priests each from Owerri and Orlu dioceses were killed. The perpetrators, often identified as Fulani herdsmen, operate with “increasing boldness and cruelty,” while security forces remain “helpless” due to “lack of equipment, capacity, or political will.”

Share