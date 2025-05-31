Catholic Priesthood: ‘I Stubbornly Went Into The Seminary But Made A U-turn Half Way Into Celibacy’

Share

•Father Osu: To become a Catholic priest, one must fulfill some requirements

Priesthood is a calling. Becoming one, therefore, is not for everyone. The vocation requires someone committed to the Catholic Christian faith. Priests must know all about the Catholic creed, and should serve as models, leading by example. But, doing so entails a significant amount of time and sacrifice as ISIOMA MADIKE found out in this report

As a young child, a candidate for priesthood from Anambra State, who refused his name in print, had fancied being a Catholic priest. He grew up hoping to realise this childhood dream but met with opposition from his father.

In spite of that, he stubbornly went into the seminary but made a U-turn half way into celibacy. He realised, according to him, that becoming a Rev. Father was not his destiny. “It’s simply not my calling.

“I discovered that I wasn’t meant to be there. At first, my parents, especially my father, didn’t allow me to do that, but I did it on my own until I realised the place was not for me.

“There are a number of hurdles there but you begin to know them when you are advancing in the programme. I had finished secondary school, got to second philosophy before I left. I had gone far. When I left, my parents, of course, were happy.

“It takes a total of 15 years to become a Catholic priest. A number of things happened that I felt there was no need for me to continue. These are things I can’t start saying now but I will say that it’s not easy turf to be a Father.

“Today, I’m a graduate though and I’m happy about that. Some people will leave the seminary and want to kill themselves but all that you have to do is to be focused and fix yourself into any other meaningful venture. I’m not the first to leave and will not be the last.”

A former operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) and father of three is another dropout from the Catholic seminary. He is a graduate of history and international studies from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra State.

Just like the candidate above, another who also pleaded for anonymity, had also wanted to become a Rev. Father of repute to fulfill his childhood aspiration.

However, he could not continue with the programme as he realised along the line how unending such a journey could be.

Though he had gone through the first stage, like other young boys who cherished and desired to be priests, he had to quit when it dawned on him what task he was going into.

He jumped at the opportunity of becoming a Father but had to leave when he suddenly understood that not to be what he really wanted in life.

He said: “At the Seminary School, when one gets to a certain stage, believing to be mature, you would be briefed on the priestly mission you are embarking upon, especially the issue of marriage, love and sexual affiliation with any woman.

“In Catholic priesthood, falling in love is a crime, and having to show a woman love is the height of it. It’s considered an aberration.

“There are things that are better imagined than experienced. Being a Catholic priest takes a lot from you. When I discovered certain things about it, I didn’t want to continue again.

“You know, as a child from primary school, I wasn’t yet mature enough to reason. It was later when I got to the spiritual stage that I began to understand it better. “Nevertheless, they often would explain everything to us at every stage, asking whether you are still willing to continue or not.

“If you decide to continue at this stage, you will keep on considering it until the last stage before you are ordained. So, it was at the spiritual stage that I understood everything and I left. There is no regret.”

Indeed, becoming a Catholic priest is much like studying for any other vocation. Participation in studies to become a priest does not obligate one to finally be one just like going to law school is not a guarantee that one must be a lawyer.

Usually, to become a Catholic priest, one must fulfill some requirements. The first of the many requirements, according to the former director of Social Communication for Lagos Archdiocese, Very Rev. Monsignor Gabriel Osu, is to be a male and unmarried.

Although there are some exceptions, he said, particularly for a few married priests, who were formerly Episcopalian ministers, who converted to Catholicism.

“Because they were previously married, they may not be asked to take the vow of celibacy. However, this is a very rare exception, and normally a married man would not be allowed as a candidate for the priesthood.

“He can only be at best, a church deacon and so help the church, but he is often required to promise not to remarry should his wife predeceased him,” Father Osu added.

The next stage, he said, is to join a seminary after high school, or go to college. A college degree, the Rev. Father said, could be in liberal arts or religious studies. He also said that classes emphasising public speaking and writing are helpful in a secular or religious college.

“Attending a catholic college is encouraged since it is thought the college will give the potential priest more access to other priests and opportunities for service in the church.

“However, if upon finishing college, a man still wants to become a priest, he will join a seminary. If he joins without college education, to become a priest takes longer years. With a college degree, time in the seminary is usually short.

“During this time, candidates are encouraged not to pursue romantic relationships. But, establishing friendship with both men and women is encouraged.”

Meanwhile, the Vatican, it is understood, is clearly opposed to homosexuality. As a Church policy, a homosexual man, who is sexually active would be asked to leave the seminary and reconsider his life.

Official Church policy is also against ordaining even celibate gay men as priests; although it is assumed that some gay priests exist, keeping their sexual orientation a secret.

The four years in the seminary, or eight for high school graduates, are both instructional and spiritual. It is the time to learn all the law and history of Catholicism, as well as the way in which people minister to a parish.

Those wishing to become priests are also asked to continue to reflect on their desire to serve, and to seek greater union with God.

A successful graduate of the seminary first becomes a deacon for about six months. Should this experience of serving in the church lead the man to feel he should still become a priest, he may then take his vows and enter the priesthood. This is a sacred vow, not lightly broken.

This may be why seminary preparation continues to question a person’s desire to make this decision.

In addition to education and vows, a prospective priest would again be subjected to background checks, which thoroughly research past history of criminal sexual behaviour.

A not too long scandal in the church involving the molestation of children and subsequent cover-ups meant that anyone now wishing to become a priest is very seriously scrutinised.

As well, since the priest often acts as counselor, he must learn the rules specific to reporting suspected sexual abuse of a child by another member of the priesthood to the secular authorities.

Also, Catholic priests must be committed to the Catholic faith and feel called into the priesthood. This takes candidates through extensive counseling, prayer and training to be sure they are hearing God’s call.

As they progress through seminary and other training, they are expected to become even stronger in the demonstration of their faith, knowing the rituals, routines and prayers that are common to the faith.

They must also take a vow of celibacy as a sign of their commitment to God. The only exception to the vow of celibacy is men who are married before becoming Catholic priests.

During seminary, many potential priests complete a pastoral year where they are assigned to a theological college and learn what it is like to become a Catholic priest. As part of seminary, priests take courses in biblical theology, philosophy, liturgy, prayer and counseling.

Before becoming fully ordained into the priesthood, prospective priests must perform masses and other Catholic ceremonies to demonstrate their knowledge and abilities.

Father Osu said they must also have been practicing Catholics for at least five years and have been active participants in a local parish for at least two years. The local parish and diocese, according to him, play a large role in determining whether one will even attend seminary.

He said: “They can be rejected for a criminal past, speech impediments, physical deformities and disagreements with bishops and other heads in the church. Every school has a different application process.

“Some may need reference letters, proof of church involvement, and a statement of interest, to name the basics.

“In seminary, candidates spend years studying philosophy, Latin, Greek, Gregorian chants, dogmatic and moral theology, Canon law, and church history, just to get started. They would also take a year concentrating on ‘spiritual study’.”

Attending retreats, conferences, and workshops are regular aspects of Catholic priest training. This way, candidates are guided on meditation and solitude and be given adequate time to hone their public speaking skills.

The final “test” of whether or not candidates have a vocation to the priesthood is the call of the Bishop. If the Bishop does not call one to Holy Orders, such a candidate does not have a vocation to the priesthood.

At the conclusion of seminary training or other guided preparation for the priesthood, a candidate is generally ordained, which is sometimes called “receiving the sacrament of holy orders.”

This may be done during a mass celebration or through some other kind of ceremony. A priest then receives an assignment or begins living a religious life along with fellow members of their order.

In spite of the tedious road walked to become a Catholic priest, nearly every mother in Igbo land, particularly those from Anambra State, would do everything possible to encourage their sons to be one.

This, however, is despite the premium placed on male children in the Igbo tradition – where a male child is almost worshipped, cherished, and awaited by nearly every couple to seal up the marriage blessings.

To the men, this declaration, sometimes, could be debilitating even as it presents mixed feelings and reactions in the immediate family.

While the wife may be smiling and preparing to be called “Nne Father,” (mother of a Reverend Father) the husband sees it as a smack of foolishness on the side of the son, for trying to erase his name from the annals of existence, since he (the son) will not marry to have offspring in his name.

This choice of fellowship has often set the child against the father and the father against the mother, for allegedly not educating her son well.

Share