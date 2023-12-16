Catholic Priest Raped, Impregnated Me in His House, Teenager Tells Court

An Awka Chief Magistrates’ Court, also known as the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, Anambra State, presided over by Chief Magistrate Genevieve Osakwe, has been informed of how a sacked Catholic priest, Stephen Nwaigwe, allegedly raped and impregnated a teenager in the state. He has therefore been ordered remanded in custody as a result of his alleged involvement in the act.

It would be recalled that the dismissed Nwaigwe was among the priests fired by a popular Catholic faith-based religious congregation in Orlu, Imo State, known as the Two Hearts of Love Congregation in 2018, over alleged misconduct inimical to the image of the church. But despite his being shown the way out as a priest, Nwaigwe had allegedly continued to carry out religious activities at the invitation of groups and organisations and going from place to place.

In addressing the court, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) accused the Catholic priest of impregnating a minor and taking her to Benin City, Edo State, where the baby was delivered, adding that the whereabouts of the said baby are still unknown. Nwaigwe was said to have met the teenager at the St. Albert The Great Catholic Church Parish, Obosi, Anambra State, where he was invited to a church programme. The court was further notified that the victim was taken from her parents by the cleric to live with him when she was 14 years old, with the promise to sponsor her education.

The teenager, who addressed the court through the police, insisted that not long after she moved into the clergyman’s house, he allegedly started molesting her sexually until she became pregnant at the age of 17. The victim equally stated that when she informed him about her pregnancy, the former priest took her from Ihiala, Anambra State, where they lived, to somewhere in Benin City, Edo State, to the house of a couple he introduced to her as his brother and brother’s wife. In her words: “While on our way to Benin City, Father asked me to say that I was gang-raped.

But I have never been raped before, except the ones he did to me in his house. “When I gave birth to my baby at a native birth attendant’s house in Benin City, I was told that the baby died and when I made efforts for them to show me the dead baby, they said it had been buried.” While the remand proceedings lasted, the counsel for the police hinted to the court that there was probable cause to order the remand of the former priest.

But the lawyer for the defendant, who prayed to the court for the bail of the cleric, asked the court to exercise its discretion of bail in favour of the defendant, citing Sections 13(3), 71(3), 72 and 73 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Anambra State, 2022, as well as, Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended. The defence counsel equally urged the court to grant bail to the former priest in the most liberal terms, assuring the Chief Magistrate that Nwaigwe would never jump bail if granted.

In opposing the bail application, the police stated that the case before the court was an offence against a minor who was supposedly under the spiritual guardianship of the defendant. The police emphasised that the defendant had since been suspended by the authorities of the Roman Catholic Church, noting that the claim that the Father had serious health challenges to warrant being granted bail, was never certified by qualified medical personnel, as required by the law. According to the police prosecutor, the defendant could jump bail and leave the country without standing trial, if granted bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Osakwe held that the case before the court was an offence punishable with life imprisonment, regretting that the offence of rape against minors was becoming rampant in society. In urging Nwaigwe to seek his bail at the High Court, the presiding magistrate ordered the police to transmit the original case file to The Office Of The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Anambra State.