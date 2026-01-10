Catholic Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Faith, Social Teachings

In a move to foster unity and deepen doctrinal practices, the National President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria recently met with the head of the nation’s Catholic Bishops, reaffirming a shared commitment to the Church’s core teachings and social values.

While on the courtesy call, the Laity Council’s National President, Sir Ambrose Obioha KSM, who was in the company CHANGE AND CONFIRMATION OF NAME of Rev. Fr. Augustine Ifediba, the National Chaplain and Prince Faith Uche Iwuorisha KSM, the National President of CMO, were received at the residence of Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), within the Maria Assumpta Cathedral.