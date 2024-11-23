Catholic Knights, Medalists Decry Bad Governance

Share

…call for re-evaluation of values

The Association of Papal Knights and Medalists of Nigeria has decried the poor state of the Nigerian economy characterised by massive unemployment, inflation, and insecurity resulting in a high rate of crime including internet fraud, money-making rituals, drug abuse and trafficking among the youth.

In a resolution issued at the end of their four-day national convention held recently in Lagos, and signed by the National President Rt. Hon. Commander Steve Adehi (KCSS, SAN) and Honorable Rosemary Azimi (PM) National Secretary, the group comprising of eminent Catholics who have been honoured by Pope Francis for exceptional services to God and humanity, urged the states and federal government to do all in their power to rescue the dwindling economy and alleviate the hardship currently being suffered by Nigerians.

While empathising with Nigerians who are suffering marginalisation, exploitation, and economic deprivation, the group also observed that secularisation and globalization have led to the desacralisation of societies’ innate values and polarised us, “Thus exposing families to the harsh wind of poverty, cynicism, capitalism, materialism, subjectivism, relativism, despair and thereby diminishing our witness value.”

They called for urgent re-orientation, ethical and moral re-evaluation among the people and government and also highlighted the need to uphold the rule of law, stand united, and work for the common good.

The conference brought attention to the pressing issues affecting Nigeria, saying it is essential to continue the conversation and work towards finding solutions to these problems.

The resolutions emphasised the importance of upholding Catholic heritage, traditions, and practices, promoting new evangelization, and renewing commitment to Catholic Social Teachings.

The association also resolved to promote catechetical formation, safeguard the lives of children and youths, and defend the sacredness of life.

They stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, standing united, and working for the common good, noting that only a collective effort can address the numerous challenges and create a better future for Nigerians.



