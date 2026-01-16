Catholic Knight Renounces Christianity At Church Dedication

A member of the Knight of Saint John in the Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, Sir James-Louis Ebube Anaedo, has renounced Christianity.

He took the decision Wednesday, January 14, on the occasion of the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi, Anambra State.

After a high mass, presided over by Cardinal Francis Arinze, row call was taken, when the church appreciated men and women, and many faithful who contributed in different ways in building the cathedral.

Many people, including the Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, took turns to appreciate people of different walks of life, who through their strides contributed in ensuring the completion of the Cathedral Church.

Towards the end of the occasion, a voice was heard in the midst of the people in the church, shouting, crying and lamenting – shouting in a high voice, “Ifeanyi Ubah ndoooo! Ifeanyi Ubah ndoooo! Ka mkpulobi gi zulu ike n’ndokwa! Akajugom!” Which, if translated, means, “Ifeanyi Ubah, please, be appeased on our errors.

May your soul rest in peace. I’m done with the church.” The man woke up from his seat, removed his shoes and continued his lamentation while moving out of the church. The noise caused chaos such that many faithful started leaving from different directions.