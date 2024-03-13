Catholic Groups Beg Edo Assembly Not to Sack Him

About seven groups in the Catholic Church yesterday urged Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku to prevail on his colleagues to drop the alleged move to sack Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. Presenting a letter to Agbebaku and some other principal officers in the Assembly, Steve Apologun, who is the Benin Provincial President of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON), said there was the need for peace in the state ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

The letter written from the Department of Church and Society, Catholic Secretariat, Abuja, also urged the lawmakers to take into cognizance how Shaibu was prevailed upon to withdraw all court cases about his impeachment by religious leaders led by the Archbishop of Benin City Augustine Akubeze when the impeachment saga first started last year which he said Shaibu complied with.

While appreciating the legislative roles of the Assembly and their constitutional duties, they appealed for caution “to ensure that your legislative responsibilities are not perceived as a political witch-hunt against the deputy governor due to his political disagreement with the governor. “We call for a careful approach on this matter with a focus on dialogue and peace, rather than creating further tension in the state.”