Catholic Faithful Pay Last Respects To Pope Francis As Tomb Opens To Public

On Sunday, Roman Catholic faithful visited Pope Francis’s tomb, filing past the simple white tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica a day after he was bade farewell by the powerful of the world and a crowd of hundreds of thousands.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a single white rose was placed on the tomb, tagged, “Franciscus”, the pope’s name in Latin. A light cast its warm glow over the tomb and a reproduction of the late pontiff’s pectoral cross on the wall above it.

People filed past, many crossing themselves or snapping photos with their phones. Ushers urged them to keep moving to accommodate the thousands who flocked to the Rome basilica to see the tomb, forming a long line outside.

The tomb was opened on the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis, after which a conclave will be held to elect the next pope.

Meanwhile, a special Mass was held in St. Peter’s Square led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state.

Parolin is considered a possible contender to be the next pope due to his prominence in the Catholic hierarchy.

However, no date has yet been set for the conclave, but it must start by May 10. Cardinals who travelled to Rome for Francis’ funeral will be meeting regularly this week ahead of the conclave as they start to chart a way forward for the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

