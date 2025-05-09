Catholic Faithful, Others Rejoice As New Pope Emerges

Share

With the wait for a new Pope been over, Catholic faithful and others across the globe are full of excitement over the church’s announcement of 69 years old, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope yesterday.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti made the announcement from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica after the conclave’s decisive vote.

The first American Pope whom now bears Pope Leo XIV and succeeds late Pope Francis, was elected at the papal conclave which held for two days, with Cardinal Ebere Okpaleke as the only Nigerian out of the 133 Pope electors.

In his inaugural speech at the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the 267th Pointiff who noted that evil will not prevail, called for advancement and bridge building through dialogue.

He as well thanked his predecessor (who brought him to work at the Vatican after first appointing him in 2014 to serve as Bishop of Chicleyo, Peru) and the cardinals for electing him.

In the video partly monitored by New Telegraph, the Pope’s speech translated in English states: “God loves all of us and evil will not prevail.

We are in the hands of God. “Therefore without any fear, united in hand with God, among ourselves may we advance.”

