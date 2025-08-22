Catholic Diocese Of Sokoto Donates Wheelchairs To UDUTH

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, under the leadership of its bishop, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has donated wheelchairs to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto.

This donation by the Diocese of Sokoto is yet another expression of Bishop Kukah’s consistent advocacy and practical commitment to uplifting the poor, the sick, and the marginalised in society.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Anas Ahmad Sabir, received the donation and, while welcoming the bishop and his team, expressed deep appreciation to the diocese for this timely gesture.

Sabir noted that UDUTH has benefited in the past from the generosity of prominent Nigerians and organisations, including Gen. TY Danjuma and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among others.

He emphasised that Bishop Kukah’s contribution stands out as a significant act of solidarity and compassion, reflecting the Church’s commitment to human dignity and the common good.

Highlighting the hospital’s strides in healthcare delivery, Prof. Sabir spoke about the hospital’s ongoing groundbreaking medical services, including renal transplants, open-heart surgery, and other advanced procedures, which continue to position UDUTH as a leading medical institution in Nigeria.

The bishop led a delegation consisting of the Dean of Sokoto Diocese, Revd. Fr. Jude Okpanci; Sr. Ann OP, Director of Holy Family Mother and Child Hospital; Revd. Fr. Matthew Megwa, the Vicar General of the Diocese, Revd. Fr. (instead of Mr.) William Dalogate, and the Director of JDPC Sokoto Diocese, along with staff from JDPC.

They were warmly received by the hospital management, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Anas Ahmad Sabir (MBBS, MSc, MD, FMCP, FACE), alongside the board of medical staff.