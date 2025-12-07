Catholic Diocese Of Lafia Celebrates Silver Jubilee, Calls For The Return Of Mission Schools

The Catholic Diocese of Lafia, Nasarawa State, has celebrated 25 years of its creation by the then Holy Father, Pope John Paul 11. The creation of the Diocese followed the proclamation by the Pope on Dec. 5, 2000, with Most Rev. Matthew Ishaya-Audu as its pioneer bishop.

At a media briefing unveiling activities for the celebrations on Friday in Lafia, David Ajang of the Diocese Most Rev David Ajang explained that the Diocese witnessed a significant spiritual milestone in the past 25 years as the church won more souls for God during the period.

Reflecting on the 25-year journey, Bishop Ajang disclosed that it grew from seven priests, including the Bishop, a Deacon, to 95 priests, 12 Fidei Donum priests, 20 missionary priests, 78 religious sisters, 36 major seminarians and 128 catechists.

“The diocese took off with two deaneries, 13 parishes, but we now have seven deaneries, 58 parishes/ quasi-parishes, five chaplaincies, 5 male and 14 female religious congregations. and 31 functional lay associations. “We took off with 10 nursery/primary schools and three secondary schools, but we now have 42 nursery/primary schools and 16 secondary schools respectively.

“Statistics have shown that the population of lay Catholics at the creation of the Diocese stood at 175,671, but as at present the population is approximately 330,135 members,” Ajang said. He informed that the diocese has four functional medical facilities in the state to complement the government’s effort in the delivery of health services to the people.

The Bishop, who has enumerated some of the success stories recorded by the Diocese, however, said these did not go without challenges, including” inability of the government to return the mission schools to the church, appealed to the government to do so for the interest of peace and development.

Thanking God for His blessings, Ajang praised the priests, religious leaders, and laity for their contributions to the growth of the Diocese and called on spirited individuals to support the jubilee celebration.