Catholic Diocese Of Auchi Cries Out Over Kidnapped Seminarians

…Urges Tinubu, Okpebholo to Intervene

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State has made a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and the country’s security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the release of two seminarians who were abducted 35 days ago from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area.

The two teenage seminarians were kidnapped on the night of Thursday, July 10, 2025, during a deadly attack in which a security officer, identified as Mr. Christopher Aweneghieme of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was killed.

Three students were taken during the attack, but one of them, who sustained injuries, was released on July 18. The other two remain in captivity.

A disturbing video recently surfaced online, showing the abducted minors holding what appeared to be a human skull while pleading for public assistance in raising funds for their release. The video has further heightened concern and anguish within the diocese and the broader community.

In a statement issued on Friday by Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Communication for the Diocese, the Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expressed deep personal anguish over the prolonged abduction.

He stated, “As the chief shepherd of the Diocese, I feel personally hurt and disturbed that my seminarians, our children, are living with armed strangers for 35 days now.

“I find it difficult to sleep these days because of this. We have been praying since their kidnapping, and again I call on people everywhere to please pray with us.”

The Bishop confirmed that efforts have been made to establish contact with the kidnappers in the hopes of negotiating the safe release of the remaining two seminarians.

Rev. Fr. Egielewa further noted the growing insecurity across Edo North and Edo State in general, pointing out a concerning rise in kidnapping incidents since the attack on the seminary. He warned that the region seems to have become a hotbed for criminal activity, leaving residents feeling helpless and abandoned.

“Coincidentally, since the minor seminary attack, there have been several kidnap cases in Edo North in particular and Edo State. It appears kidnappers in Nigeria have suddenly found a convenient place of operation in Edo North and Edo state,” he said.

“Our people feel frustrated and helpless. We are deeply worried about how this abnormality has become normal, and it appears our people are just left on their own to continue to live in such an environment of perpetual fear and terror.

“It shouldn’t be. We beg that Edo North be secured so that our people can once again live in peace and safety.”