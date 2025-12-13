Catholic Council To Tinubu: Fulfill Duty Of Protecting Lives, Property Nigerians

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), has issued a stern statement, aligning itself with the nation’s bishops in condemning the “heinous atrocities” and “senseless violence” plaguing the country.

The statement describes the security situation in the country as “deplorable,” with innocent citizens in the Northern and Middle Belt regions bearing the brunt of the crisis.

The Council expressed solidarity with all victims but singled out for praise the Catholic Bishops of Makurdi, Gboko, and Katsina-Ala in Benue State.

The CLCN “deeply appreciates their unwavering commitment to peace and justice” for maintaining calm among their faithful despite being on the frontlines of violent attacks. In a notable disclosure, the statement acknowledged the presence of a fact-finding team from the United States, appreciating their efforts to bring international attention to Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.

The statement buttresses the growing perception that the crisis requires scrutiny beyond Nigeria’s borders. The Council’s language was unsparing in its condemnation of the violence, which it said has “desecrated our common humanity.”

It further issued a direct and urgent appeal to the Federal Government, calling on it to “urgently and decisively fulfill its duty of protecting the lives and property of all citizens” through “immediate and concrete actions.”

Sir Ambrose Obioha, National President of the CLCN, and Secretary General Mr Francis Ojo Olayinka, who signed the statement, also made a broader appeal for national unity.

They urged all Nigerians to “reject all forms of violence and hatred” and called on leaders to prioritise citi- zen security and well-being.

The statement concludes with a vision for “a Nigeria where every citizen can live in peace, dignity, and prosperity,” asserting simply, “We are for peace and brotherly living.”

This message from the CLCN, the umbrella body of over 32 million Catholics, adds to the growing chorus of religious and civil society voices demanding decisive action to end the bloodshed and insecurity across Nigeria.