Catholic Church Issues Edict To Canonize Teenager Killed For Resisting Rape

The Catholic Church in Benin City on Saturday issued the needed edict to enhance the cause for the beatification and canonization of 14 years old Vivian Uchechi Ogu who was shot dead on November 15, 2009, by armed men for resisting their attempts to rape her after robbing their family.

The issuance of the edict was to allow petitions for or against her activities while alive that would be further subjected to a tribunal trial before a decision on whether she could become a saint would be decided by the leadership of the Catholic Church.

At a special mass to formally make public the address before members of the public can submit their petitions, the Archbishop of Benin, Most Rev. Dr. Augustin Obiora Akubeze said the pope included the late Vivian among the 25 people all over the world to begin the process of canonization and that late Vivian lived an exemplary life and died a heroic death by opting to be killed rather than being sexually defiled.

“Since her reputation for martyrdom and holiness has continued to increase since her death, and after having been formally requested to open the Cause of Beatification and Canonization of the Servant of God, bringing it to the attention of the ecclesiastical community, we invite all of the faithful who can give valid testimony to come forth and contact the Archdiocesan Curia at the Chancery, No. 30, Airport Road, Benin City with their information, whether favourable or contrary to the reputation of martyrdom and holiness of the aforementioned Servant of God.”

He said members of the public should bring any “manuscripts, diaries, letters and every private writing of the Servant of God. Those who wish to keep the originals may present an authenticated copy.”

Dr Akubeze directed that a copy of the Edict be pasted on the doors of selected catholic churches and other places for the duration of two months.

Speaking on the development, the Chancellor of the Benin Archdiocese, Very Rev Fr. Dr Michael Oyanoafoh said something great and wonderful has happened today, the cause of beatification and canonization is not an easy business it takes a lot of sacrifices, intelligence adhering and fact findings.

It is a great challenge to us for the kind of moral life we live especially in this period where society seems to be broken down morally but if we can follow the life of this little girl, our life will change, our community will change, our state will change and we will begin to live a better life.”