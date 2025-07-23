Catholic Church Hails DSS, Army For Rescuing Abducted Priest, Others

The Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese John Bakeni yesterday saluted the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for rescuing Rev Fr Alphonsus Afina.

Afina was kidnapped on June 1 alongside an unspecified number of other travellers by Boko Haram insurgents along the Liman Kara- Gwoza Road in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He was travelling from Mubi, Adamawa State, to Maiduguri when his vehicle was ambushed at a military checkpoint after a rocket-propelled grenade struck one of the vehicles in his convoy, killing one occupant. His abduction made global headlines, as he had served as a priest in the United States from 2017 to 2024.

It was learnt that the cleric and 10 women were rescued on Monday by the DSS, supported by the Army. No ransom was paid for the rescued victims. Bishop Bakeni, who doubles as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Borno, hailed the gallantry and intelligence of the DSS officials who rescued the 11 people unhurt.

According to the Bishop, the Catholic community worldwide is excited at news that Afina was rescued after nearly two months in the hands of his abductors.

Meanwhile, DSS officers also with support from troops last week rescued 32 kidnap victims in the Shinkafi Local Government Area in Zamfara State. Security said the rescued victims included 27 women and five young boys, who have spent between two and four months in captivity.