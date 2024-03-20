Catholic Bishops Urges Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the best interests of the Southeast region.

It would be recalled that Kanu’s bail application was denied by an Abuja Federal High Court, which prompted the appeal.

Wednesday’s episcopal ordination of the Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State featured an appeal from Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, the President of the CBCN.

Security and economic success in the South East will follow Kanu’s release, according to Ugorji.

He claims that the main reason for the insecurity in the South East is the IPOB leader’s ongoing arrest. He also claims that the Monday sit-at-home movement has crippled the region’s economy by causing several businesses to lose billions of Naira every week.

According to the New Telegraph, Kanu was denied bail on Tuesday by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On the other hand, the court mandated an expedited hearing for the matter.

Since his arrest in June 2021, Kanu has been under the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS).