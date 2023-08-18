Catholic Bishops Task FG On More Commitment To Curb Insecurity, Kidnapping, Killings

…Charge Nigerians for Adequate information before Migration

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called Nigerian leaders to live up to their responsibility in terms of good governance geared by patriotism in the interest of the people.

The clerics cautioned against prebendalism on the part of the leaders, urging them to work in the interest of Nigerians.

The Bishops lamented the lack of vision and focus by most of the current leaders and noted that the demands of Nigerians are very straightforward simple and achievable by purposeful leaders.

“Verifiable in the security of life and property, demand infrastructure and social amenities, the enforcement of the rule of law and a conducive atmosphere for development”

These were part of the submissions in the communique issued by the clerics after the meeting they held at the Pope John Paul II, Pastoral Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State by Bishops in Ibadan, Ilorin, Ondo, Oye, Ekiti and Osogbo Catholic Dioceses and signed by Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, President and Most Rev. John Oyejola, Secretary.

The religious leaders in the communique made available to Journalists on Friday noted that Nigerians are still desperate for better times which seem now more and more like a mirage.

“It is distressing that Nigerians leaders past and present, continue to exact more sacrifice from ordinary Nigerians while increasing their own scandalous remunerations and comfort”

The Bishop’s pointed out that it is the responsibility of the government to see that no one is forced to leave his fatherland due to push factors such as bad governance, insecurity, bad economy, unaffordable and unstable education system and lack of job opportunities.

The clerics align with the Catholic Bishops of Africa, urging all who would migrate, to do so legally and with adequate information about the risks and dangers they might face.

On the coup in Niger and ECOWAS resolutions, the Bishops said government that fails to represent the interest of their people in democracy, compromise their legitimacy.

“No Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because the war of any kind is a failure of humanity”.

They called on the government to show more commitment to solving the challenges of insecurity and curb kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, or ritual killing.

“recent killing of 21 Nigerian soldiers by suspected bandits in Kundu, Niger State does not inspire confidence that the security agencies are to confront the prevailing situation”

The Bishops, therefore, expressed optimism about Nigeria with prayers to God for the country to overcome the challenges bedevilling the nation.