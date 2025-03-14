Catholic Bishops Seek Presidential Pardon For Sunday Jackson

Share

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant Sunday Jackson clemency.

The Adamawa State farmer was sentenced to death for killing his attacker in self-defence. The Supreme Court on March 7 upheld the death sentence for killing a Fulani herdsman Ardo Bawuro during an altercation on Jackson’s farm.

In a communiqué at the end of its First Plenary Meeting in Abuja yesterday, the CBCN said: “We reaffirm the stand of the Catholic Church that capital punishment is unacceptable (CCC2267), we therefore make a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu, especially in the light of the Jubilee Year of Hope, to grant pardon to Sunday Jackson whose conviction was recently upheld by the Supreme Court.”

The Bishops urged the Federal Government to improve the welfare of security officials, and adopt the use of high technology in combatting the worsening insecurity in the country as done in other climes.

