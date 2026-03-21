Catholic Bishops Seek Muslim-christian Alliance To Tackle Insecurity, Hardship

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has called for deeper unity between Christians and Muslims, urging both faith communities to work together in tackling Nigeria’s growing insecurity, economic hardship, and social divisions.

In a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, the President of the CBCN, Most Rev Matthew Ndagoso, said that the current challenges facing the country demand more than peaceful coexistence, stressing the need for active collaboration rooted in shared values.

He said: “At a time when our nation faces serious challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, and deep social divisions, it calls us to move beyond mere coexistence and to live as brothers and sisters, working side by side to build a nation founded on justice, truth, and mutual respect.”

The cleric noted that this year’s Ramadan and Christian Lenten season, which began simultaneously, presented a rare and symbolic moment for unity, describing it as a reminder of the common spiritual foundation shared by both religions.