Catholic Bishops: No Nigerian Life Should Be Sacrificed For Crisis In Niger

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclsiastical Province have called on relevant authorities not to sacrifice the life of any Nigerian in their efforts to resolve the political crisis in Niger Republic occasioned by recent takeover of government by soldiers in the landlocked West African country.

The call came just as the clerics called on leaders in the country to live up to their responsibility of ensuring good governance to Nigerians just as they urged the President Bola Tinubu led government to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

These form part of the communiqué issued by Bishops after their meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital signed by Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, President of the Province and Most Rev. John Oyejola who is the Secretary of the gathering. Those present at the meeting include Bishops from the various Dioceses making up the Province comprising those in Ilorin, Ondo, Oye, Ekiti and Osogbo.

The communiqué which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph stated that the clerics cautioned government officials against what they termed ‘prebendalism’ on the part of the leaders by urging them to explore other means of resolving the logjam.

“No Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because war of any kind is a failure of humanity,” the document reads. Rather, the clerics called on the Federal Government to show more commitment to solving the challenges of insecurity and curb kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and spate of ritual killings across the country.

Commenting on recent spate killings in the country being carried out by some outlawed groups, they stated, “Recent killing of 21 Nigerian soldiers by suspected bandits in Kundu, Niger State does not inspire confidence that the security agencies are to confront the prevailing situation.” The Bishops therefore expressed optimism on the fate of the country; saying with prayers to God, Nigeria will overcome the various challenges bedeviling it as the nation.

The Bishops who lamented the seeming lack of vision and focus by most of the current leaders noted that the demands of Nigerians are very straightforward, simple and achieveble by purposeful leaders.

“Verifiable in security of life and property, demand for infrastructure and social amenities, the enforcement of the rule of law and a conducive atmosphere for development,” the document reads.

The religious leaders also noted that Nigerians are still desperate for better times, saying “It is distressing that Nigerians leaders past and present, continue to exact more sacrifice from ordinary Nigerians while increasing their own scandalous remunerations and comfort.”