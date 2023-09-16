Catholic Bishops Lament Worsening Economy, Inequality In Nigeria

…Task FG to Address Challenges

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has regretted the state of abject poverty that characterized the economic situation in Nigeria.

This was as the clerics decried the consequence of inequality, hardship and suffering being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the challenges.

Calling the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility and address the fundamental defective structures said to have deepened inequality and poverty in the country, the Bishop said the failing and worsening economy has continued to make living difficult and hard for the people., adding that “Nigerians have been subjected to a life of poverty, hunger, hardship and suffering”.

They declared that the conditions have been aggravated by the removal of fuel subsidy “which has led to the high cost of food items, transportation and meeting up with other essential needs.”

The CBCN in a communique at the end of the second plenary meeting held in Abuja and signed by the President, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji and Secretary, Bishop Donatus Ogun was released and made available on Saturday to Journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital by Bishop Felix Ajakaye, Bishop of Ekiti Diocese.

The communique with the theme: Religion, Civic Responsibility And the Building Of A Better Nigeria, said the hike in school fees has made it difficult for the children of the poor to continue their education.

“We considered the resort to palliative measures as a treatment of the symptom rather than the cure of the disease”.

“We called on governments at all levels to provide the enabling environment for the creation of more jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria. The government should put in place measures that will curb the persistent theft of oil and other minerals.

“We enjoin the government to radically review programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the youths. We equally advise the youth not to resort to violence and crime as a substitute for hard work”

“We reject the ever-increasing scandalous comfort and remuneration of elected leaders to the detriment of the poor”

“We, therefore demand that the government cut the increasing cost of running the government in our country and that the money saved be used to provide essential amenities and services”

The clergymen advocate the belief in Nigeria as a country with a “generous and selfless disposition to serve the common cause, enthronement of strong ethical values and a renewed vigour in rebuilding a nation founded on truth, justice, fairness and peace”.